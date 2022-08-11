Pictures by Stuart Ladd
THE Teifi Valley's Mediterranean-style weather prompted some residents to cool off by dunking themselves in the Teifi at Cenarth Falls.
And they managed to find some pools deep enough even though the waterway's levels continue to drop dramatically.
Others contented themselves with a relaxing paddle on the Teifi's tranquil waters.
The latest heatwave will not last indefinitely, however, with forecasts of a possible thundery breakdown on Sunday evening.
