History has repeated itself at Milford Marina when the brand new 20-tonne boat hoist performed its maiden lift to the very same boat that was the first to be lifted by its 16-tonne predecessor back in 1991.

“It was déjà vu confirmed,” said Ian Evans, owner of Muskateer II.

“Muskateer was scheduled to launch later that morning but when I was approached by Kevin, the docks and marina supervisor, and asked if I’d like to have her launched by the new hoist it really was quite remarkable.

“And because I’ve learnt, over the years, to trust the marina staff, I had no hesitation in doing so and the launch went as smoothly as clockwork.”

Muskateer II on the hoist at Milford Marina

The brand new 20-tonne boat hoist from Wise Handing, which was built on-site, has not only improved boatyard operations, it has also increased the lifting capacity for weight and length.

The Marina Operatives now use a wireless remote control when operating the new hoist, which enables them to have better visibility and safer operations when controlling the four-wheel steering hoist.

The marina team was particularly pleased to welcome Muskateer II and Captain Evans onto the first launch as he is one of the marina’s longest standing berth holders having chosen to use Milford Marina since it opened way back in 1991.

The boat lifts are subject to tide levels, cradle availability and space in the yard. Sailors requiring to request a boat lift service should complete the form online or alternatively, visit the marina’s reception.