Face masks and coverings are no longer mandatory at Hywel Dda Health Board sites for staff, patients and visitors.

The health board made the announcement on Thursday, August 11, after face masks had been reintroduced widely across the west Wales sites due to an increase in Covid-19 cases.

However the health board will make face masks available in public spaces, wards and departments, supporting those who choose to wear them.

Mandy Rayani, director of nursing, quality and patient experience, said: “The reinstatement of face masks and coverings at Withybush, Glangwili and Prince Philip hospitals was in response to a significant increase in Covid-19 positive cases in our community.

“I’d like to thank our community for their ongoing support while we continue to adapt and react to help keep staff, patients and visitors safe. This position is reviewed regularly and may change in response to our local Covid-19 situation.

“I’d also like to stress the continued importance of behaviours known to reduce transmission of Covid-19 and other infectious diseases.

“Isolating if we have symptoms of Covid-19, or other infectious diseases, is one of the most important things we can do to prevent the onward spread and break the chain of transmission.

“Good hand hygiene and opening windows and ensuring good ventilation to let fresh air in prevents the virus from hanging around and reduces the risk of it spreading.

“It is also never too late to come forward for your Covid-19 vaccination. Visit our website for drop-in opening times or contact us to book an appointment on 0300 303 8322 or email COVIDEnquiries.hdd@wales.nhs.uk.”

Hywel Dda advise that the public should not visit hospital sites if you are unwell; have the three main symptoms of Covid-19 - a new continuous cough, temperature or loss or change of taste or smell; have flu like symptoms; currently have or had diarrhoea and vomiting in past 48 hours; or have been in contact with anyone with any of these symptoms in the last 48 hours.