Police have confirmed that a teenager who was reported missing in Pembrokeshire has been found "safe and well".

Dyfed-Powys Police launched a search earlier this afternoon after the 13-year-old was reported missing from the Robeston Wathan/Canaston Woods area, near Narberth.

Police reported on social media at 10.11pm that the missing teenager had been found.

"We would like to thank everyone for engaging with and sharing our appeals," added a statement.

 