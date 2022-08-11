Police have launched a search for a teeneager who was reported missing from the Robeston Wathan/Canaston Woods area, near Narberth earlier this afternoon.
The 13-year-old is described as having short, dark brown hair and was wearing a grey T-shirt, navy shorts and light blue Crocs.
A police statement said: "He was last seen in the Dicky Parry’s Garage, Robeston Wathen, at around 4pm this afternoon, and is believed to have turned left utside the garage before heading towards Haverfordwest.
APPEAL UPDATE | The male is now believed to have last been seen in the Llawhaden area at approximately 6pm.
He was on a child's push bike, which was said to be "too small for him."
Anyone who has seen the boy is asked to report it to Dyfed-Powys Police:
🖥️ | https://orlo.uk/Jq74a 📧 | 101@dyfed-powys.pnn.police.uk 📞 | 101 Quote reference: DP-20220811-309.
