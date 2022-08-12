Pembrokeshire’s lifeboat crews are facing the busiest weekend of the season as visitor numbers continue to rise hand-in-hand with the temperatures.

In a last-ditch effort to keep the coastline safe, Pembrokeshire’s five RNLI stations are urging people to act responsibly.

“We’re asking everyone to use their common sense, act responsibly but also make sure they’ve prepared for their time at the sea in an appropriate manner,” said Chris Cousens, RNLI Water Safety Lead for the Wales RNLI.

“What people tend not to realise is that despite the high temperatures, the seas around the UK rarely gets above 15 degrees, and the risk of cold water shock increases significantly as the air temperatures rise.

“We encourage people to visit a lifeguarded beach and swim between the red and yellow flags, which mark the safest stretches of water and also the area that our lifeguards patrol.

"And if they’re planning on carrying out a water sport, always check the tides and the weather.”

The greatest culprits are currently the paddleboarders after the sport began gaining popularity in 2020.

The RNLI pictured rescuing a paddleboarder

“RNLI crews and lifeguards throughout Pembrokeshire and indeed t the whole of Wales have seen a significant increase in call-outs to stand up paddleboards,” continued Chris.

“So we’re asking everyone to wear a personal floatation device, an appropriate leash and always carry a mobile phone in a waterproof pouch.”

Latest figures released by the RNLI confirm that the number of shouts during the summer of 2021 rocketed by a massive 71 per cent.

But with this year’s soaring visitor numbers to the Pembrokeshire coastline, the trend looks set to continue.

Lifeguard Supervisor Oliver David-Scourfield has confirmed that over the first four weeks of this year’s lifeguard season, south Pembrokeshire’s seven main beaches dealt with 18 first aid and rescue incidents.

Interestingly, most RNLI shouts were for people who were either walking or running and who didn’t expect to end up in the water.

As a result, the RNLI is urging people to ‘float to live’ - if they get into trouble in the water, lean back, spread your arms and legs to stay afloat, control your breathing, then call for help or swim to safety.

In a coastal emergency, call 999 or 112 for the Coastguard, or if you’re inland, call the fire and rescue service.

A full list of RNLI lifeguarded beaches can be found at http://rnli.org/find-my-nearest/lifeguarded-beaches