Dyfed-Pwys Police officers are appealing for information to find a woman who is missing from Carmarthenshire.
Christine, 58, has been missing since yesterday (Thursday, August 12), when she left her van in the Cwmduad area.
A spokesperson from Dyfed-Powys Police said: “She is described as being 5ft 8ins, with grey/blonde shoulder length hair.
“She is of very slim build and is believed to be wearing jeans and a T-shirt.”
Anyone who has seen Christine or has any information about her whereabouts is urged to contact Dyfed-Powys Police.
Police can be contacted online at orlo.uk/QRrlg, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.pnn.police.uk or by calling 101.
Quote ref: DP-20220812-040
