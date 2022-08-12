Dyfed-Pwys Police officers are appealing for information to find a woman who is missing from Carmarthenshire.

Christine, 58, has been missing since yesterday (Thursday, August 12), when she left her van in the Cwmduad area.

A spokesperson from Dyfed-Powys Police said: “She is described as being 5ft 8ins, with grey/blonde shoulder length hair.

“She is of very slim build and is believed to be wearing jeans and a T-shirt.”

Anyone who has seen Christine or has any information about her whereabouts is urged to contact Dyfed-Powys Police.

Police can be contacted online at orlo.uk/QRrlg, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.pnn.police.uk or by calling 101.

Quote ref: DP-20220812-040