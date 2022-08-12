Residents and visitors are being advised that temperatures in Pembrokeshire are expected to rise throughout the afternoon (Friday, August 12) - and will start reaching their peak at around 2pm.

Bearing the brunt of the heat will be Haverfordwest where it is expected to reach 31 degrees by mid afternoon closely followed by Pembroke Dock at 30 degrees and Neyland at 29 degrees.

Tenby will enjoy slightly lower temperatures of around 26 degrees while the more westerly towns including Fishguard and St Davids will remain at around 22 or 23 degrees.

As a result of the influence of high pressure which is currently positioned over the UK the heat will continue to build and should peak over the weekend.

Despite the steady rise, temperatures are not expected to be as extreme as those experienced in July when new national records were set.

Meanwhile the UK Health Security Agency has issued a Level 3 Heat Health Alert for some parts of the country, which is designed to help healthcare professionals manage the extreme weather.

“We want everyone to enjoy the warm weather safely now that it's arrived, but remember that heat can have a fast impact on health,” said Dr Agostinho Sousa, Head of Extreme Events and Health Protection at the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA).

“It’s important to ensure that people who are more vulnerable such as the elderly who live alone and people with underlying health conditions are prepared for coping during the hot weather.

“The most important advice is to ensure they stay hydrated, keep cool and take steps to prevent their homes from overheating.”