Pembrokeshire residents have described their experiences of getting NHS dentist appointments since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Earlier this week, the Western Telegraph asked its Facebook followers to give their recent experiences - and many said they had not had check-ups since the start of the pandemic.

Michelle Loveridge said: “We haven’t been able to make a routine appointment since February 2020!

“Every time I phone they say phone back in a few months, things might have changed by then, but they never do!! My 3-year-old daughter has never been!”

Sue Cole added: “Got a NHS dentist, haven't been able to get an appointment for over two years, even though I've lost a filling.”

Claire Cowley said: “Waited 7 weeks for emergency appointment for a cracked tooth and to have a temporary filling until they can fit me in for a root canal in December.”

Some requiring an emergency dentist appointments locally said they had even taken to having work done abroad.

Sarah Davies commented: “Attended emergency appointment on 29th July for toothache after five days of trying to get emergency appointment. Given antibiotics, no X-ray.

“It was worse the following day, rang 111, call back 5 hours later and told to go to A&E as no emergency dentist. Was travelling abroad the following day. Debated not going at one point.

“Ended up at dentist abroad day after flying on holiday and had root canal treatment for large abscess which required two appointments.

"Not ideal but had the best service. Dentist abroad shook his head after explaining to him.”

However, not everybody was unhappy at the dentistry situation in Pembrokeshire, as Rachel Davies said: “Been with NHS Robert Street for years and they have been fab!

"Yes, we have to wait a while longer for routine appointments but that’s completely understandable.

“Phoned one day for emergency appointment and seen the same day and tooth extraction done! Forever grateful for our NHS!”