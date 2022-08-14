IN May 2009, some of the UK's biggest up-and-coming film stars descended on Pembrokeshire for the filming of one of the final instalments of one of the UK's biggest movie franchises.
Harry Potter stars including Daniel Radcliffe who played the titular role, Emma Watson, Rupert Grint, Verne Troyer and Evanna Lynch descended on Freshwater West beach to film what is arguably one of the most heartbreaking scenes in the eight-film franchise - the death of house elf Dobby.
A special cottage, known as Shell Cottage in the books and films, was erected out of wood for the scenes for Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1 but was demolished following filming.
Among the scenes filmed were the death scene and subsequent burial of Dobby. Since the 2009 filming and the movie's 2010 release, fans have flocked to the beach, creating their own memorial to the beloved house elf with 'Dobby is a free elf' pebbles and socks.
Here is a look back at some of the filming that went on.
