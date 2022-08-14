IN May 2009, some of the UK's biggest up-and-coming film stars descended on Pembrokeshire for the filming of one of the final instalments of one of the UK's biggest movie franchises.

Harry Potter stars including Daniel Radcliffe who played the titular role, Emma Watson, Rupert Grint, Verne Troyer and Evanna Lynch descended on Freshwater West beach to film what is arguably one of the most heartbreaking scenes in the eight-film franchise - the death of house elf Dobby.

A special cottage, known as Shell Cottage in the books and films, was erected out of wood for the scenes for Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1 but was demolished following filming.

Among the scenes filmed were the death scene and subsequent burial of Dobby. Since the 2009 filming and the movie's 2010 release, fans have flocked to the beach, creating their own memorial to the beloved house elf with 'Dobby is a free elf' pebbles and socks.

Here is a look back at some of the filming that went on.

The burial of Dobby was filmed on Freshwater West. Picture: Stephen Hughes via Our Pembrokeshire Memories

Fans created a memorial to Dobby on the beach. Picture: Western Telegraph camera club member Elizabeth Fitzpatrick

The memorial to Dobby. Picture: Stephen Hughes via Our Pembrokeshire Memories

Part of Shell Cottage which was erected on Freshwater West in 2009 for the filming. Picture: Stephen Hughes via Our Pembrokeshire Memories

Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson on Freshwater West for filming of Harry Potter. Picture: Stephen Hughes via Our Pembrokeshire Memories

Shell Cottage. Picture: Stephen Hughes via Our Pembrokeshire Memories

The scene from Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1 where Harry buried Dobby on Freshwater West. Picture: Stephen Hughes via Our Pembrokeshire Memories