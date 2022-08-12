A 24-year-old drug-driver has lost his licence for a year.

James Flowers of St Twynnells was also fined £170 with £85 costs and a £34 surcharge by magistrates in Haverfordwest on Wednesday, August 10.

He admitted driving with more than the legal limit of Delta-9 Tetrahydrocannabinol in his system.

The court heard that Flowers was stopped by police as he drove a Toyota Land Cruiser on Ferry Lane, Pembroke Dock in December 2021.

A drug wipe proved positive and a subsequent blood test showed 3.5 microgrammes of the drug in 100 millilitres of blood - the legal limit being 2.

MORE NEWS

Flowers was also handed the offence's minimum mandatory driving ban of 12 months.

He must pay the total of £289 by September 7.