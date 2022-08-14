More than 25 park homes are to be built on former industrial land in north Pembrokeshire, to create a new estate for over-55’s and retired people to settle.

The 26 homes are to be built on a former industrial estate in Goodwick, in “a sheltered community of retired and elder persons.”

This comes after Pembrokeshire County Council approved of the planning application to have the units built.

Five of the units will be located in a smaller section, south-west of the main area, where 21 of the units will be.

The units will consist of:

Two 3-bed units

Four two-bed units with study

20 two-bed units without study

A spokesperson from the planning application said: “The units will comprise a chalet style construction, although designed for year-round occupancy and an easier living style.

“Whilst small differences in length will occur, they will all be of the same general style and appearance.

“They will sit on brick plinths set in permanent foundations, each with a small decking area to each principal entrance, defined by a smaller porch style pitched roof section.

The plan for the former industrial estate

“The layout seeks to provide an open and inclusive environment for occupants, with minimal use of hard landscaping/surfacing, whilst providing sufficient private amenity with clearly defined curtilage areas through low level planting.

“Ground and property maintenance will be provided as part of the leasehold agreement, to serve the elderly community and ensure a pleasant residential environment is maintained.

MORE NEWS

“The proposal seeks to change the overall character of the site from a hard, open and unkept space, to one that is actively used and maintained, with detached units of sufficient spacing to enable individual curtilages, whilst retaining a cohesive site character.

“The proposal will effectively ‘green up’ the site with extensive soft landscaping, planting and incorporation of attenuation basins.”

County Hall approved the application on August 9, 2022, as “it is considered that the proposed development will lead to positive economic, social and environmental impacts.”

Historically, the site was formerly used as a railway line between 1902 and 1965, before the Dewhurst Clothing Factory stood in its place between 1975 and 2002.