When people think of Pembrokeshire, one of the first words they think of is ‘castles.’

Castles can be found in almost every town across the county, ranging from all shapes and sizes. But which ranks supreme?

According to TripAdvisor, Picton Castle, along with its 40-acre garden, is rated as the number one castle in Pembrokeshire, being named as a Travellers Choice Destination for 2022.

Arguably the county’s most famous castle comes in at second place, the birthplace of Henry VII – Pembroke Castle, with more than 2,500 TripAdvisor users rating the castle as ‘excellent.’

Narberth Castle comes in at third, as one visitor said: “Nice relaxing spot, ideal to visit after shopping in Narberth. It is a small site but very peaceful and relaxing, worth a visit.”

Over in the county town, Haverfordwest’s castle and prison is named as Pembrokeshire’s fourth best castle on TripAdvisor, with the town museum also in the grounds.

Haverfordwest Castle

The top five is rounded off with Carew Castle, also named as a Travellers Choice Destination for 2022.

One visitor to Carew Castle said: “A brilliant day out where history comes alive. From a lesson in archery to a tour of the castle where guide David’s superb and detailed knowledge of the castle, associated history and characters combined with an engaging delivery makes for a very entertaining tour of the castle.

“A must see for me and the family and we look forward to returning! Highly recommended, from the quality of the buildings to the quality and knowledge of the guides.”