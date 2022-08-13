Pembrokeshire County Council is looking forward to the first public county show since 2019.

The show is to be held on Wednesday, August 17 and Thursday, August 18, at the county showground in Haverfordwest.

Pembrokeshire County Council is attending the event to highlight the work they undertake, support available and the employment opportunities they have to offer.

To ensure the local authority provides information on a wide range of their services, this year the Social Services team are in a stand-alone marquee, enabling people to visit a one-stop-shop of support.

The county council will also give visitors the opportunity to engage with cabinet members, the chief executive and a whole host of interesting and innovative projects happening across the county.

Pembrokeshire County Council chief executive Will Bramble said: “Our teams are excited about engaging with the public and having the opportunity to demonstrate what they do – and highlight the wealth of support available along with the wide range of career opportunities we have to offer.

“This will be my first Pembrokeshire Show as chief executive and I am looking forward to engaging with the rural and wider communities of this fantastic county.

“The Pembrokeshire Show is the perfect platform to celebrate the amazing produce we have to offer – and to meet new and old friends.

“Please come and visit our marquees and discover more about the support available and the transformational projects we are doing, which will improve the lives of our communities and visitors. I look forward to meeting you at the show.”

Cllr Paul Miller, deputy leader and cabinet member for place, the region and climate change, added: "The County Show is a well-loved and important celebration of rural life in Pembrokeshire, and we are delighted to be part of the event once again this year.

“Our staff and members will be chatting to lots of people from communities’ right across Pembrokeshire: please do drop into our stands and say hello - we're looking forward to meeting you."

The local authority marquee will be next to the Food Pavilion Court – and the Social Services marquee will be at Pitch 10.