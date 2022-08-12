Love them or hate them, there’s no denying that Tenby’s seagulls are an integral part of the seaside scene.

Whether swooping gracefully in the skies or swooping disgracefully to wreck bin bags or steal ice-creams, chips and pasties from the hands of unwary visitors, the gulls are an unforgettable sight in the resort.

This image of a seagull flying off with a child has appeared on the side of a building in Crackwell Street. Picture: Chris Peacock

And now their numbers have been boosted by some mysterious Banksy-style artwork which has appeared on a variety of locations in the town in the last couple of days.

A trio of seagulls masquerade as a mac-wearer! Picture: Chris Peacock

The gulls are portrayed in a variety of poses – some familiar, as in the centre of a box of chips; others, fortunately, not so, as in the image of a gull flying away with a small child!

Here they are with a chip-filled 'food bank'. Picture: Chris Peacock

Amongst the locations for the pictures and murals is the wall of Tenby Museum and Art Gallery on Castle Hill.

A nest of chips for this cheeky gull. Picture: Tenby Museum and Art Gallery

Curator Mark Lewis said: “A seagull appears to have made its nest on our front wall. Why the bird chose this location is a mystery that's really chipping away at us!”

READ MORE

The chip theme continues on Castle Hill. Picture: Chris Peacock

Although opinion is divided on real-life seagulls, there's been a unanimous thumbs up for the cleverly-executed seaside graphics.

And here's another look at that unfortunate child. Picture: Chris Peacock

'Brilliant' and 'so cool' are amongst the comments on social media, although one person remarked: "Plenty of seagulls in Tenby already!"

Do you think the artwork complements the Tenby street scene?

And have you taken any more pictures of the mysterious Banksy-style murals?

Let us know in the comments below.