Twenty-four hours after being re-instated as a Plaid Cymru MP - after being suspended for assaulting his wife - Jonathan Edwards has entered the next round of a political minefield.

Emma Edwards, Jonathan’s estranged wife, claims Plaid’s decision is sending out the message ‘that survivors of domestic abuse don’t matter’.

"I am appalled and disappointed that the party I was until recently a member of has accepted a domestic abuser to represent them as an MP,” she said.

"This sends out the message that women don't matter and that survivors of domestic abuse don't matter. I always believed Plaid Cymru to be better than this.

"Until now, I have maintained my silence. I'm not a political person and I do not seek publicity, but I cannot stand by and watch the truth being distorted as it has been."

Emma was assaulted by her husband during the lockdown of May 2020.

The police were summoned to their property and Jonathan Edwards subsequently accepted a police caution. Two months later, Plaid Cymru suspended him from their party.

Whilst he was later allowed to resume his membership of the party, Plaid prevented him from resuming the whip which meant his position as an MP for Carmarthen East and Dinefwr remained Independent.

But this Wednesday Plaid said it had reinstated Mr Edwards, following what it described as ‘procedural advice’ after the party was informed it was unlawful to exclude him.

This decision, however, has been condemned by Sian Gwenllian, MS for Arfon and communications director of Plaid’s national executive committee.

Sian Gwenllian and Elin Jones staging a vigil at the Senedd for Women Against Violence

“Jonathan Edwards will resume his title but my view has not changed,” she said.

“Violence against women, including domestic violence, is rife within our society and while men suffer from domestic violence and coercive behaviour, women suffer far more.

“Welsh Women’s Aid have confirmed that male violence against women is now at epidemic levels across Wales with at least one in three women across the UK experiencing domestic violence.

“Police data shows that the Covid-19 lockdowns intensified already record high incidents of domestic violence and abuse in Wales and the use of violence by any individual against another is totally unacceptable.

“If we are to realise true gender equality, then as a society, we must challenge and denounce gender-based violence whenever it occurs.”