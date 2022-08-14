The Western Telegraph's camera club members are always out and about capturing images from across the Pembrokeshire county.
This week, we set them the task of taking photos relating to the letter 'S'. We received a wide range of pictures from seagulls and swans to squirrels and the sea, we even had a wintry snow picture which is in complete contrast to the recent weather.
Here are some of our favourites.
If you want to join the camera club and have your pictures featured, search Western Telegraph Camera Club on Facebook or click here.
