The Western Telegraph's camera club members are always out and about capturing images from across the Pembrokeshire county.

This week, we set them the task of taking photos relating to the letter 'S'. We received a wide range of pictures from seagulls and swans to squirrels and the sea, we even had a wintry snow picture which is in complete contrast to the recent weather.

Here are some of our favourites.

Western Telegraph: St David's Cathedral. Picture: Karen MorrisSt David's Cathedral. Picture: Karen Morris

Western Telegraph: Smiling sunflower. Picture: Steve HowellsSmiling sunflower. Picture: Steve Howells

Western Telegraph: Swan on Neyland Marina. Picture: Zoe McLuckieSwan on Neyland Marina. Picture: Zoe McLuckie

Western Telegraph: Seagull. Picture: Liam WoolleySeagull. Picture: Liam Woolley

Western Telegraph: Throwback to snow. Picture: Lacey Kathleen MasonThrowback to snow. Picture: Lacey Kathleen Mason

Western Telegraph: Squirrel by Donna-Marie HumphriesSquirrel by Donna-Marie Humphries

If you want to join the camera club and have your pictures featured, search Western Telegraph Camera Club on Facebook or click here.