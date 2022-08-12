New plans to demolish a former hotel in Pembroke Dock and replace it with a care home are in the pipeline, with a pre-application consultation underway.
In a prime location at one of the entrances to Pembroke Dock the former Cleddau Bridge Hotel has been derelict since a fire in 2019, scuppering plans to turn it into a 48 bedroom care home following a change of use application in 2018.
Now, Evans Banks Planning Limited has been tasked with carrying out a pre-application consultation regarding plans for the site, instructed by Hawkfire Developments Limited.
In a design and access statement published as part of the pre-application consultation it is noted that any restoration of the hotel would “require extensive rebuilding and cost.”
The proposed scheme would see the entire hotel demolish and site cleared before a new 55 to 70 be, two-storey, residential care home would be built, on a slightly larger footprint than the hotel, along with two linked blocks of six bungalows.
Local member Cllr Joshua Beynon has highlighted the consultation and says he will be submitting his own comments, and will also include a response from constituents, who can contact him cllr.joshua.beynon@pembrokeshire.gov.uk before Friday, September 2.
Full details can be found at evansbanks.com
And comments and responses can be made by Friday, September 9 via nfo@evansbanks.com or in writing to Evans Banks Planning Ltd, 2 Llandeilo Road, Cross Hands, Carmarthenshire, SA14 6NA.
