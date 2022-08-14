HERE are the death notices placed in the Western Telegraph on Wednesday, August 10.

Peggy Elizabeth Evans (nee Jones, Pembroke Dock)

The death occurred peacefully at Withybush Hospital, on Sunday, August 7 of Peggy Elizabeth Evans nee Jones, aged 75 years of Princes Street, Pembroke Dock. Dearly loved, Peggy will be sadly missed by all her family.

The funeral service will be held on Thursday, August 18 at Westgate Chapel, Pembroke at 11.30am prior to interment at Monkton Cemetery. There will be flowers. Funeral arrangements are conducted by E.C. Thomas & Son Funeral Directors, Zoar Chapel Funeral Home, 21, Main Street, Pembroke SA71 4JS (01646) 682680 & Llanteg, Narberth SA67 8QH (01834) 831876.

Charlotte Lewis (Merna)

Charlotte Lewis, formerly of Landers Hook Farm Merna, passed away peacefully at Lynnefield Rest Home on July 25 aged 95 years. Dearly loved wife to the late Rhodri, beloved mother to Sandra, Michael and John, mother-in-law, grandmother and great grandmother, she will be sadly missed by all her family and many friends.

Private family funeral service. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, for Lynnefield Rest Home may be sent c/o Mrs. Helen Roberts, Ty-Collen, Welsh Hook Road, Hayscastle Cross, Haverfordwest, SA62 5NY.All enquiries to Roy Folland & Son Funeral Directors (01437 763821)

Doctor Nigel Stephen Ford (Milford Haven)

The death occurred peacefully at home on Wednesday, August 3 of Doctor Nigel Stephen Ford, aged 76 years, of Pond Meadow, Steynton, Milford Haven. Devoted and loving husband to Gaynor, dearly loved father to Simon, Anna and Daniel, cherished and adored grandad to Christian and Faye. Nigel will be greatly missed by his family and friends and missed by all the people that knew him as a teacher, friend, neighbour, and oracle of knowledge.

The funeral service took place on Friday, August 12 at Steynton Church at 11am followed by a burial in the churchyard. Immediate family flowers only. The family has set up a just giving page for Unicef to help with the ongoing efforts to eradicate polio as this was close to his heart. www.justgiving.com/fundraising/nigelstephenford All enquiries to Tom Newing & Sons Ltd., Funeral Directors, Milford Haven. Telephone 01646 693180

Brian and Brenda John (Haverfordwest)

Brian passed away peacefully at Withybush Hospital on July 18 aged 88 years and Brenda passed away peacefully at Withybush Hospital on July 25 aged 80 years. Much loved, they will be greatly missed by all their family and their many friends.

Funeral service on Wednesday, August 17 at 1pm at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth. Family flowers only. All enquiries to Roy Folland & Son Funeral Directors (01437 763821)

Georgina Joyce Howells (Cwm Gwaun)

Peacefully at her home on Sunday, August 7, Joyce of Bont Cilrhedyn, Cwm Gwaun. Beloved wife of the late Eddie, loving mother of Graham, Gerwyn, Nancy, Chloe, Lilian and Gareth, a much-loved grandmother and great grandmother, a dear sister and aunt.

Funeral service on Wednesday, August 17 at Jabes Chapel, Cwm Gwaun at 11:30am. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu if desired, made payable to 'Dementia UK' c/o Paul Jenkins & Sons Funeral Directors, Feidr Castell, Fishguard, SA65 9BB. Tel: 01348 873250.

Irene Davidson (Solva)

Passed away peacefully on July 27. Beloved wife of Brian, dearly loved mother of Christine and Ellen, a much loved grandmother and great grandmother.

Funeral Service on Monday August 15th at 1.00pm at Parc Gwyn Crematorium. Donations, if desired, for Shalom, c/o W.G.Bernard Mathias & Daughter, 64 New Street, St.Davids, SA62 6SU

Edwin Charles Whatley (Pembroke Dock)

The death occurred peacefully at Withybush Hospital on Sunday, July 31 of Edwin Charles Whatley, affectionately known as 'Ted', aged 86 years of Charles Thomas Close, Pembroke Dock. Beloved husband of Hannah, dearly loved dad, grandad and great grandad.

Funeral service will take place on Tuesday, August 23 at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth at 12.15pm. There will be family flowers only, with donations, if so desired for the Paul Sartori Foundation and Cancer Research UK c/o E.C. Thomas & Son Funeral Directors, Zoar Chapel Funeral Home, 21, Main Street, Pembroke SA71 4JS (01646) 682680 & Llanteg, Narberth SA67 8QH (01834) 831876 or via www.ecthomasandson.co.uk

Ena Elaine Lewis Thomas (Haverfordwest)

Elaine passed away peacefully at Withybush Hospital on July 21 aged 90 years. Much loved, she will be sadly missed by all her family and many friends.

The funeral service was held on Friday, August 12, 10.45am at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth. Family flowers only. Donations in memory of Elaine for Guide Dogs for the Blind can be made online at www.guidedogs.org.uk or "Clinical Research 9139" can be made to Cardiff & Vale Health Charity and sent to Maes-Y-Coed Road, Woodland House, Cardiff, CF14 4TT with a cover note explaining to forward to "Clinical Research 9139". All enquiries to Roy Folland & Son Funeral Directors (01437 763821)

Rosanne Dungey (nee Davies, Cosheston)

Rosie died peacefully at Withybush Hospital on July 31, aged 80. Rosanne will be greatly missed by her husband Chris, children Kate, James and Sally, her six grandchildren, as well as other family members and friends too numerous to mention.

The funeral service will take place on Friday, August 19 at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth at 11.30am. There will be family flowers only with donations in memory of Rosanne, if desired made payable to Hywel Dda Health Charities; to go towards Withybush Ward 10 for their dedicated care and exceptional kindness. c/o Funeral Directors Messrs W & M J Rossiter & Sons Ltd The Old Rectory, The Norton, Tenby, SA70 8AB or Landsker House, 21 Station Road, Narberth, SA67 7DR or via www.rossitersfunerals.co.uk

Benjamin Hywel Rees (Maenclochog)

Yn dawel fore Mawrth, 2ail Awst, yng Nghartref Gofal Awel Tywi, Ffairfach, Llandeilo, Hywel gynt o Llys-y-crug, Maenclochog, Priod hoff y diweddar Margaret, tad addfwyn Russell, Glenda a Morwen, cyfaill parchus Sue ac Emyr, tadcu cariadus Mark a Rebecca. Brawd annwyl y diweddar Myrddin, Eirlys a Louie, brawd-yn-nghyfraith ffyddlon ac wncwl hoffus.

Angladd Gyhoeddus ddydd Mercher, 17eg Awst, Gwasanaeth yng Nghapel Tabarnacl, Maenclochog, am 1.00 o'r gloch. Rhoddir i orffwys ym mynwent y Pentre, Maenclochog. Blodau teulu yn unig. Rhoddion os dymunir tuag at Epilepsi Cymru. Trwy law Ken Davies a'i Feibion, Trefnwyr Angladdau, Blaenwern, Bro Waldo, Clunderwen. SA66 7NQ. Ffon: 01437 563319

Peacefully on Tuesday, August 2 at Awel Tywi Care Home, Ffairfach, Llandeilo, Hywel formerly of Llys-y-crug, Maenclochog. Beloved husband of the late Margaret dear father of Russell, Glenda and Morwen, fond friend of Sue and Emyr, loving grandfather of Mark and Rebecca, faithful brother of the late Myrddin, Eirlys and Louie and cherished brother-in-law and uncle.

Public funeral service on Wednesday, August 17, at Tabernacle Chapel, Maenclochog at 1pm, followed by interment at Maenclochog Village Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations if so desired towards Epilepsy Wales, c/o Ken Davies & Sons, Funeral Directors, Blaenwern, Bro Waldo, Clunderwen, SA66 7NQ Tel: 01437 563319

Paul Howard Williams (St Florence)

On Tuesday, August 2, Paul Howard Williams passed away peacefully following a short illness with his family by his side. Paul, aged 63 years was formerly of East Tarr Farm, St Florence.

The funeral service will take place on Saturday, August 13 at St Florence Church, St Florence at 11.30am followed by cremation at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth at 1pm. There will be family flowers only with donations in lieu, if so desired for The Injured Jockeys Fund c/o E.C. Thomas & Son Funeral Directors, Zoar Chapel Funeral Home, Llanteg, Narberth SA67 8QH (01834) 831876 & 21, Main Street, Pembroke SA71 4JS (01646) 682680 or via www.ecthomasandson.co.uk

Margaret Maddock (Llys-y-Fran)

Margaret passed away peacefully at Caldey Grange Care Home on August 1, aged 96. Margaret was predeceased by her husband James (Jim) and will be sadly missed by her friends, Tracy and Jon.

The funeral service takes place on Wednesday, August 24 at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth at 12.15pm Everyone is welcome back to the Nant-Y-Ffin Hotel, Llandissilio following the service. No flowers but donations in memory of Margaret, if desired, made payable to Wales Air Ambulance c/o Funeral Directors Messrs W & M J Rossiter & Sons Ltd Landsker House, 21 Station Road, Narberth, SA67 7DR or via www.rossitersfunerals.co.uk

Jean Florence Emily Elsby (Haverfordwest)

Jean passed away at her home on July 27 aged 89 years. Much loved, she will be sadly missed by all her family and many friends.

Funeral service Tuesday, August 16, 1.45pm at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth. Family flowers only. All enquiries to Roy Folland & Son Funeral Directors (01437 763821)