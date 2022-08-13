A Pembroke Dock man who made 104 phone calls to a woman in just four days has been fined for harassment.

Thomas Robinson, 32, of London Road appeared for sentence before Haverfordwest magistrates on Wednesday August 10.

He had previously admitted a charge of harassment without violence by making 104 phone calls to the home address of the woman and shouting threatening and abusive words.

The offences took place betweeen July 15 and 19.

Magistrates gave Robinson a community order with the maximum of 20 days rehabilitation activity,.

They also ordered him to pay a fine of £266 with a surcharge of £114 and costs of £85.

No order was made for compensation because the court was told that the complainant 'was not supportive of the case and would inflame the situation'.

Robinson was also sentenced for possessing 0.26g of cocaine in Haverfordwest on July 19.

He was fined a further £400, with a forfeiture order made for the drug.