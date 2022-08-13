It’s been a momentous day for Plaid Cymru after party leader Adam Price announced that Jonathan Edwards, the MP cautioned by police for assaulting his wife, has no place in Westminster.

Although Adam Price has yet to release an official statement, in a tweet posted earlier today (Saturday, August 13), he called for Jonathan Edwards to terminate his association with Plaid.

“Jonathan Edwards can’t continue to represent Plaid Cymru in Westminster,” he said. “He should resign immediately.”

Adam Price’s tweet was swiftly followed by a lengthy statement from Jonathan Edwards, the MP for Carmarthen East and Dinefwr.

“It is with deep regret that I announce that I will not be re-joining the Plaid Cymru Westminster group,” he said.

“I wish to state at the outset that I have never made any public comments in relation to the event that led to my arrest or my marriage. My priority has always been my children and not my career.

“Suffice to say that my wife and I are nearing the end of a divorce process, and I will not be responding to any comments she chooses to make while I am a Member of Parliament and our children are young.

“I take full responsibility for the action that led to my arrest and subsequent police caution. I will regret that day to the end of my life.”

Two months following his arrest and police caution in May 2019, Plaid Cymru suspended Jonathan Edwards from the party. Although his party membership was subsequently re-instated, Plaid insisted that he had to remain an Independent MP.

On Wednesday however, following legal consultation, Plaid Cymru announced that the whip would be restored and Mr Edwards could once again represent Plaid in Westminster.

However the decision was condemned by Adam Price which culminated today in his tweet.

Meanwhile Jonathan Edwards has accused Plaid of nurturing ‘a very dangerous environment’.

“There is no space for anyone in the public sphere to speak honestly about mistakes they make, to be allowed to show genuine remorse and to try and build a better life.

“Over the past two years there have been periods when I have felt suicidal, as my personal and professional life crumbled and I was offered no safeguarding by the party.

“I am also concerned that in recent weeks senior politicians within the party have misused their positions of power by subjecting me to vindictive and vengeful coordinated political attacks.

“My politics have always been driven by the desire to build a fairer country for our communities and I hope that those in the party will continue with this work and restore a healthier politics.

“I adore my home communities of Carmarthenshire and without their support and that of the local party and my family and friends I don't think I would still be alive today.”