There were major traffic disruptions on the A477 at the Honeyborough roundabout in Neyland this afternoon following a serious road collision between the Crossways Garage and Jordanston.
It is understood that as a result of the impact, a woman had to be airlifted to a Cardiff hospital by Wales Air Ambulance.
Statements from both Dyfed-Powys Police and Wales Air Ambulance are still being awaited.
The accident occurred at around 3pm this afternoon (Saturday, August 13), on the A477 between the Neyland roundabout and the Sentry Cross roundabout leading to Waterston.
A heavy police presence remained at the scene throughout the afternoon and the road remained closed to passing traffic for several hours.
It is understood that police investigations are continuing into the incident.
