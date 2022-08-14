Dyfed-Powys Police officers attended a crash between a motorcycle and a car earlier this week.
The B4327 Dale Road at Dreenhill was temporarily closed late into the afternoon of Thursday, August 11 due to the crash.
The crash was between a black Nissan car and a Honda CRV motorcycle, and happened at around 5.40pm.
Traffic was slow in the area, as the road was closed by police officers for around two hours.
A spokesperson from Dyfed-Powys Police said: “We were called to a collision involving a black Nissan and a Honda CRV motorcycle on Dreenhill, Haverfordwest, at 5.40pm on Thursday, 11 August.
“Officers left the scene at around 7.45pm.”
