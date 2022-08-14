HERE is a selection of dogs from Many Tears Animal Rescue which are looking for their forever homes.

If you think you would be able to rehome one of them go to www.manytearsrescue.org/ for full contact details and to find out more. Or telephone 01269 843084.

You can also donate money to the charity to help it carry on its rescue work by visiting the same website.

Mitzie

Bonnie

Mitzie and Bonnie - four years old, female, Pugs. Mitzie and Bonnie have come to us together from a home as sadly their elderly owner has passed away. It's breaking our hearts to see them in kennels, so we really hope that someone will adopt them together soon. They are super friendly girls who love fuss. They can walk well on leads and we believe they are house trained. We have been told they are good with cats but we haven't tested them with cats yet.



Donavan - seven years old, male, German Shepherd. Donavan is an older gentleman who would like an easy life. He could live with a calm, female dog or be the only dog in his new home. Somewhere quiet where he can relax, have occasional cuddles, tasty food and gentle strolls would be ideal. He doesn’t want for much!



Thierry - five years old, male, Beagle. Thierry sadly hasn't had any interest since arriving with us. He is a super boy who can live with other dogs or be an only dog, walks lovely on a harness, loves to play, cuddle and be active!



Mavis - one year old, female, Maltese Cross. Mavis is a young girl who has come to us from a breeder. Despite being young, she is a very scared girl and very overwhelmed to find herself here and will panic if she feels threatened. Mavis is looking for a calm and quiet adult only home with someone who is experienced with scared ex-breeding dogs and where there are no visiting children. She will need another confident dog in her new home to help her adjust.

