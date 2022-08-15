A major £60m investment package aimed at placing Pembroke Dock at the heart of global marine energy innovation is finally underway after contractors this week began constructing the 'supersize' slipway and workboat pontoons.

The work is being carried out by civil engineering company BAM Nuttall.

“The Port of Milford Haven has a true vision for the regeneration of Pembroke Dock,” commented Ian Hubbard, regional director of BAM Nuttall.

“It's ideally suited for wave, tidal and wind power development and this latest investment is now going to improve the facilities to the growing offshore renewables industry.”

This week’s launch marks the start of a four-element development project comprising:

A Pembrokeshire demonstration zone located 13 miles off the coast, for the testing of full-scale wave and floating wind energy technologies. This will be the largest of its kind in the world;

A marine energy testing area;

A marine energy engineering centre providing expert knowledge for the marine energy industry and the life-testing of marine energy components to boost their longevity;

The construction of a supersize slipway and work boat pontoons to serve marine energy devices. This will involve the demolition of the central section between the two existing slipways and the removal of the rails, supports and hauling system from Slipway 2. It is understood that the new structure will be approximately 65m wide.

​ The existing port at Pembroke Dock

The Pembroke Dock Marine Project is expected to create up to 1,800 high skilled jobs and place the Milford Haven waterway at the cutting edge of marine energy development.

The collaborative platform is already attracting companies from across the globe who are eager to spearhead new research, development, and manufacturing missions in promoting marine energy power generation.

This week’s launch follows a lengthy consultation and development phase into how Milford Haven Port’s vision should be realised.

“It’s fantastic to see that the development is now underway,” said the Port’s commercial director, Steve Edwards.

“The new upgraded spaces and facilities will be perfect for the growing low carbon industry around the Celtic Sea as well as all the supply chain companies that will benefit from the opportunities that are being created here.

"We’re now looking forward to seeing huge changes over the next eighteen months.”

The Port of Milford Haven is already a key driver of regional economic growth having recently attracted around £3 billion of private sector investment and helped support 4,000 local jobs.

The £60m modernisation of the Port’s infrastructure is being run in partnership between the Port of Milford Haven, Offshore Renewable Energy Catapult, Marine Energy Wales and Celtic Sea Power.

The project is funded by the UK Government and Welsh Government through the Swansea Bay City Deal, and through the public and private sectors.

It is also part funded by the European Regional Development Fund through the Welsh Government.