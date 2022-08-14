The Met Office’s weather warning for thunderstorms in Pembrokeshire has been extended, as the storms may be around for longer than expected.

The yellow warning was originally forecast to take place on Monday, August 15, from 10am. However, the forecast warning has now been extended until Tuesday, August 16.

Thunderstorms can be expected throughout the county across the two days.

On Monday, almost the entirety of the UK will be under the weather warning, other than the north of Scotland.

Meanwhile, Tuesday’s new warning suggests that thunderstorms are likely across all of England and Wales.

A spokesperson from The Met Office said: "While some places stay dry, others are likely to see thunderstorms during Tuesday with torrential rain bringing some disruption.

"Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.

"There is a chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds.

"There is a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost.

"There is a small chance of fast flowing or deep floodwater.

"Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services."