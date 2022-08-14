It has been confirmed that a Neyland woman was flown to the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff yesterday afternoon, following a major road traffic incident on the A477 near Neyland.
As a result of the impact, Wales Air Ambulance has confirmed that their critical care teams were called to administer urgent support to the young woman, who has not yet been named.
The Wales Air Ambulance Dafan crew arrived at the scene soon after 3.30pm yesterday (Saturday) and both the critical care consultant and critical care practitioner attended to the victim.
The woman was subsequently airlifted to the Cardiff hospital.
It is understood that the accident took place soon after 3pm between the Crossways Garage and Jordanston, close to the water tower.
