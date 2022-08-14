Our live feed has now finished.
- 100 firefighters attended a major fire at Waterston industrial estate.
- Residents were advised to keep windows and doors closed, and remain indoors.
- A second major fire above Newgale South was believed to have been started by a barbecue.
- Crews from 20 fire stations across Wales have been assisting tackle the fires.
- A large storage unit at Waterston Industrial Estate has been destroyed.
- Fire service confirmed on Monday the incident is ongoing in Waterston.
- The fire at Newgale started up again on Monday afternoon, as fire crews warned people to stay away.
