Live: Firefighters still tackling major Pembrokeshire fires

By Jack Riley

  • 100 firefighters are tackling a major fire at Waterston industrial estate.
  • Residents are advised to keep windows and doors closed, and remain indoors until further notice.
  • A second major fire above Newgale South continues to burn, believed to have been started by a barbecue.

