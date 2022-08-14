- 100 firefighters are tackling a major fire at Waterston industrial estate.
- Residents are advised to keep windows and doors closed, and remain indoors until further notice.
- A second major fire above Newgale South continues to burn, believed to have been started by a barbecue.
Loading...
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here