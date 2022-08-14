Live

Live: Firefighters still tackling major Pembrokeshire incidents

By Jack Riley

  • 100 firefighters attended a major fire at Waterston industrial estate.
  • Residents were advised to keep windows and doors closed, and remain indoors.
  • A second major fire above Newgale South was believed to have been started by a barbecue.
  • Crews from 20 fire stations across Wales have been assisting tackle the fires.
  • A large storage unit at Waterston Industrial Estate has been destroyed.
  • Fire service confirmed on Monday the incident is ongoing in Waterston.
  • The fire at Newgale has started up again on Monday afternoon, as fire crews warn people to stay away.

