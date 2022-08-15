The Pembrokeshire Gin company has officially moved into its new premises, at the Grade II-listed Olf Market Hall in Pembroke Dock.
More than 230 people attended the launch party, which saw live music from local group The Beys, as well as pop up street food from Smokin' Axes and Cafe Medina, offering a range of smoked meats and Mexican cuisine.
Director Charlotte Clark has been overwhelmed by the support from the local community. She said: ''We had such an overwhelming response to the building being open again, especially from local people who were sad to see it empty for so long.
“I really hope we can bring something different to Pembroke Dock and am very hopeful for the future of the gin company in such a prestigious, historic building.''
Whilst Charlotte will not be distilling her award-winning gins on site until next year, she has lots of live music and food pop up events planned over the coming months, as well as running her hugely popular gin tasting experiences in their new home.
The premises consists of a relaxed mezzanine bar and lounge overlooking the main floor, with a courtyard outside, allowing for extra seating during the warmer months.
