Haverfordwest County started their 2022-23 JD Cymru Premier campaign with a 1-0 win over newly promoted Caernarfon Town.

A late goal from Jordan Davies separated the two sides, after a dominating performance from the home side.

Tony Pennock’s men started well, with Davies nearly opening the scoring after ten minutes, when a cross found his feet, but then ended up in the hands of Caernarfon goalkeeper Tibbetts.

Ben Fawcett had a chance shortly after, but his sneaky effort couldn’t reach the goalline before Tibbetts got down to collect.

The game was goalless at half time, as County continued to push. Jenkins had a header go wide, before Davies nearly scored from a cross.

When Davies went down in the box and the referee refused to point to the spot, the Bluebirds faithful were worried that the much-needed goal might just not come.

That looked even more likely when Rhys Abbruzzese’s corner perfectly found an unmarked Henry Jones in the six-yard box, who swiped his shot towards the far post, only for a defender to block it behind.

The fans did not wait long after that however, as a great ball from Henry Jones on the left wing perfectly found Davies at the far post, who rose high to nod in from inches away.

Next up for the Bluebirds is a trip to Bala Town next Saturday (August 20) before a return to Pembrokeshire the following Saturday (August 27) to face Airbus UK Broughton.