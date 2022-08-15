Fire crews from across mid and west Wales helped tackle two wildfires in Pembrokeshire over the weekend.

Fires occurred near St Davids on Saturday, August 13 and near Newgale on Sunday, August 14.

The fire in the Whitesands area of St Davids occurred on Saturday afternoon, covering six hectares of land.

As well as fire crews present, police officers, Natural Resources Wales and Welsh Water all attended.

A spokesperson from Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service said: “On Saturday, August 13 at 1.23pm, we received a call reporting a wildfire in the Whitesands are of St Davids.

“At its peak, firefighters from St Davids, Haverfordwest, Fishguard, Milford Haven, and a Water Bowser from Tumble, were dealing with a wildfire covering around 6 hectares of corn fields and adjacent hedgerows, as well as a large agricultural outbuilding.

“The outbuilding fire was dealt with using Hose Reel Jets and BA respirator sets.

“The wildfire was dealt with using Hose Reel Jets and wildfire beats.

“The incident was a huge collaborative effort, with Dyfed Powys Police, NRW and Welsh Water all involved in ensuring it was brought to a safe conclusion.

“The incident concluded and most personnel left the scene at around 7pm, although some crews continued to reinspect and deal with small hot spots throughout the night.”

Firefighters combat the fire at St Davids. Picture: Harrison Price

The wildfire in Newgale on Sunday, August 14, saw fire crews from as far away as Llandrindod Wells turn up to assist in the incident.

Crews were called on the Sunday afternoon, as crews from other fire stations were in attendance at the county’s other fire that afternoon – at the Waterston Industrial Estate in Milford Haven.

The Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “On Sunday, August 14, 2022 at 2.20pm, crews from St Davids, Fishguard, Llandrindod Wells and Newquay were called to an incident at Newgale Beach, North Carpark, Newgale, Haverfordwest.

“Crews used 6 hose reel jets, beaters, wildfire blower and water bowser to extinguish the fire.

“Crews left the scene at 5.34pm.”

People sit on Newgale beach and watch the fire

The fire at St Davids, taken from a Fly Wales leisure flight. Picture: Louise Waters