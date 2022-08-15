Tenby will be left with just one High Street bank by the end of the year with the news that the town’s branch of Barclays will close in November.

The banking giant has confirmed its plans to shut the long-established branch, where over-the-counter transactions have dropped by almost 50 per cent in the past two years.

Barclays also said that just 28 regular customers use this branch exclusively for their banking and do not interact with the service in other ways.

In 2019, the Tenby branch had a stay of execution when it was named as one of the 100 that Barclays pledged to keep open ‘until at least October 2021’ .

Lloyds, NatWest and Santander have closed in the resort in recent years.

No mention has been made of any plans for the Haverfordwest branch, which will be the sole Barclays outlet in Pembrokeshire by the end of the year.

A Barclays spokesperson said: “The decision to close a branch is never an easy one. However, customers are increasingly using alternatives to branches to do their banking. As a result, we are seeing a sustained fall in branch visits across the UK.

“This is reflected at the Tenby branch where there has been a 47 per cent reduction in counter transactions in the two years to March 2022. In addition, 86 per cent of our Tenby customers are also using different ways to bank.

“We will work with our customers and provide alternative options to ensure they can continue to manage their money and receive financial expertise when required.

"This includes working with the local community to find different, more flexible ways for our colleagues to continue to provide local banking support, such as through pop-up presences.”

The branch will close on Wednesday, November 16.

MORE NEWS

Barclays says that customers have a wide range of options to complete their banking including the Barclays app, telephone banking, online banking and video banking.

Everyday transactions can be completed at any Post Office with the closest located at South Parade, Tenby. The nearest free-to-use ATM is at Tesco, 46 High Street, Tenby.

The closest Barclays branch is at 32 High Street, Haverfordwest and 9/10 Guildhall Square, Carmarthen.

The spokesperson added: "We are committed to adhering to the UK Access to Banking Standard. All of our customers will receive a letter, our decision to close document and posters will be displayed in branch, and colleagues will be on hand to assist customers with any concerns they may have.

"We will be proactively engaging with local businesses and the wider community to discuss the alternative ways customers will be able to undertake their banking locally.

"We will be offering virtual ‘tea and teach’ sessions for customers wishing to explore digital banking and other alternatives to branch based banking.

"Although the branch is closing, we will still have an active presence in the community via new and alternative physical touchpoints.

"We plan to provide additional face-to-face access for banking services via one of our community locations – from the point of closure.

"Further details, including the timings and the location, will be communicated to our regular customers in due course."