Cresselly tightened their grip on the Pembroke County Cricket League Division One after a nine-wicket victory away at Neyland.
Scoring 144-1 against Neyland’s 143ao, Cresselly earned 18 points to keep their distance from second-placed Llangwm, who beat Lawrenny away by 88 runs.
With just one game to go, Cresselly look certain to win the division, as Llangwm will hope for a miracle in their final game against Carew.
RESULTS
Neyland (143) lost to Cresselly (144-1) by 9 wkts
Neyland; Jack John 23, Andrew Miller 21, Paul Murray 21, Nic Koomen 19, Ross Hardy 1-15. Cresselly; Dan James 4-25, Tom Murphy 2-30, Tom Arthur 1-6, Adam Chandler 29, Simon Cole 33no, Matthew Morgan 59rtd, Ewan Izzard 18no.
Lawrenny (178) lost to Llangwm (266-6) by 88 runs
Lawrenny; Ryan Morton 3-59, Finley Lewis 1-26 & 39, Jamie Lewis 1-45, Harry Thomas 1-60 & 63. Llangwm; Will Beresford 73, Steve Mills 88 & 1-34, Matthew Kiff 35 & 4-36, Joseph Kiff 23, Joe Phillips 1-31, Noah Davies 3-15, Luke Brock 1-25.
Carew (118-1) beat St Ishmaels (117) by 9 wkts
Carew; James Hinchcliffe 5-58 & 37, Shaun Whitfield 4-15, Rhys Davies 51no, Brian Hall 23no. St Ishmaels; Peter Bradshaw 21, Karl Rhead 19, Andrew Pawlett 38 & 1-33.
Haverfordwest (249-7) beat Pembroke Dock (234-3) by 15 runs
Haverfordwest; Adam James 44, Mikey Jones 48, Ben Field 49, Dia Davies 52no, Jack Scriven 21, Chris Phillips 2-41. Pembroke Dock; Billy Wood 5-33, Jake Davies 50, Rhys Daley 102no, Scott Griffiths 47.
Narberth (184-3) beat Saundersfoot (179-8) by 7 wkts
Narberth; Lewis Hough 71, Kyle Quartermaine 62no, Jamie McCormack 25no, Richie Adams 21, Davy Johns 3-34, Ben Hughes 3-33. Saundersfoot; Sam Franklin 52no, Scott Helmich 46, Tom Mansbridge 37, Neil Powling 2-50.
