It’s all change at Fishguard lifeboat station, as long-serving mechanic Stephen (Hose) Philips is due to retire after quarter of a century of service.

Stephen, known locally as ‘Hose’ due his former role as a fireman will be replaced by local man Chris Thomas, a second-generation RNLI crew member.

Chris, 41, became the new full-time mechanic at Fishguard RNLI lifeboat station on August 8, after serving as an assistant mechanic at the charity’s lifeboat station for the past five years.

Hose will retire from his post next month and this month will begin a detailed handover to Chris.

He joined the crew in 1997 and has completed 25 years' service. He joined the RNLI as a crew member, later became second coxswain and was made full-time mechanic in February 2005.

His replacement Chris is following a family tradition as an RNLI, his father was an assistant mechanic for the RNLI during the 1970s.

Born and raised in Dinas Cross and now living in Goodwick, Chris is excited to be the full-time mechanic.

"I'm delighted to be joining the Fishguard lifeboat crew on a full-time basis and to serving the Fishguard and Goodwick community for the foreseeable future,” he said.