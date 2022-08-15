Crymych's cricketers have been crowned champions of Pembrokeshire Division Five North this season.
@CCrymych crowned division 5 North champions. @pembssport1 @FraserSport1 @GordonThomas63 @JamesHemingray @AllWalesSport pic.twitter.com/E53dI1dYtD— Pembrokeshire County Cricket Club (@CricketPembs) August 7, 2022
🔥🏏Champions🏏🔥— Clwb Criced Crymych (@CCrymych) August 7, 2022
Yesterday before we were presented with the trophy for winning the league.
We would love to dedicate this win in memory of Euros Jones. A past player, member of the Club from the start and groundsman.
The backbone and supporter of the Club for many years. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/JtaT1RZP53
