AN outstanding tenor giving a recital at Rhosygilwen will kick-start the first full week of concerts by the Fishguard and West Wales International Music Festival 2022.

Stuart Jackson was a choral scholar at Christ Church, Oxford before completing his training at the Royal Academy of Music in 2013 where he studied with Ryland Davies.

He has performed at Glyndebourne, Stuttgart Opera ,the BBC Proms and at numerous major festivals.

He will be accompanied on the piano by Jocelyn Freeman at his recital in Rhosygilwen on Monday, August 22.

St Mary’s Church Haverfordwest will be the venue for London Brass on Wednesday, August 23.

Described as ‘the UK’s most famous and long-established brass ensemble’, they have appeared in concerts worldwide.

The Welsh National Opera Orchestra will return to the Festival at the end of the week to give two concerts.

Their concert at St David’s Cathedral on Thursday will feature music by Benjamin Britten, Mahler and Dvorak with acclaimed mezzo soprano Dame Sarah Connolly.

The WNO Chamber Ensemble will end the first week of concerts with a recital at St Mary’s Church, Haverfordwest.

Further concerts will follow with artists including Llyr Williams, Peter Donohoe, Rebecca Evans, The Marian Consort, Sacconi Quartet and the European Union Chamber Orchestra.

Gillian Green,Artistic Director of the Festival, said: “A feast of world-class music covering six centuries awaits audiences over the next three weeks in one of the most beautiful parts of Wales.

“The Festival is very excited about the variety of events on offer from now until early September comprising orchestral, choral and chamber music, solo recitals together with folk and world music.”

Dates for this year’s Fishguard and West Wales International Music Festival are Saturday, August 20 to Saturday, September 10.