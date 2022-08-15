THE Torch Theatre will be heading on the road with a one-woman play later this year.

Angel, which has been on a successful run at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, the production will tour the UK for seven weeks, which will include three weeks in London.

It will return to the Torch Theatre in a homecoming performance on the final date on October 22.

Angel, directed by Peter Doran, stars Yasemin Özdemir as the titular Angel, telling the story of Rehana, who led a one-woman brave fight against the greatest threat to her town and its people.

It is based in Kobane, where Rehana stayed to fight following the invasion of ISIS forces. It is alleged that Rehana killed more than 100 ISIS fighters in her role as a sniper.

MORE NEWS:

She became an internet sensation for her courage in choosing to fight while many fled and for her role in the fight against ISIS. She also became a sumbol of resistance against the Islamic State and was known as the Angel of Kobane.

The play is based on the work of Henry Naylor, the final story in his Arabian Nightmares trilogy, and the Torch Theatre originally produced it in 2021.

Ms Özdemir, who grew up in Haverfordwest and is a Torch Youth Theatre alumni, said: "It's been a delight coming back to Angel. We are rediscovering the text and it feels like a much newer production. Parts of the play ring differently for me - I've found new elements to it, but the story remains powerful and relevant."

Mr Doran said: "Angel has not lost any of its power and impact. It's undoubtedly one of the most powerful plays I've ever seen or worked on. There is no doubt in my mind that the war in Ukraine has brought the impact of war closer to home, giving it a more powerful resonance for audiences throughout the UK.

"Yasemin and I are enjoying working together once again and are thrilled to be bringing this powerful piece of theatre to a whole new audience."

Angel was first staged in 2016 at Edinburgh Fringe Festival and has been performed around the world, including winning a number of awards.

Angel contains strong language and distressing scenes that some may find uncomfortable. This production is recommended for those aged 14 and above.

Angel will be back at the Torch Theatre, Milford Haven on October 22. Find out more by visiting torchtheatre.co.uk or calling 01646 695267.