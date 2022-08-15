A popular waterside pub in Pembrokeshire is seeking new tenants.

The Lawrenny Arms on the Cleddau estuary is an historic watering hole - known locally as the Dog House - with a thriving trade from the local community, including the Lawrenny Yacht Club and other mariners, the adjacent holiday park, well as tourists to the area.

It boasts panoramic views across the water and use of a pontoon for those dropping in for a pint by boat.

The pub's nickname refers to its role as the dog kennel to the Lawrenny Foxhounds in the late 19th century.

For the last 15 years, the pub has been run by Theresa and Steve Adams, who have built it into a flourishing business, with a reputation for hearty home-cooked food, good beer, and great entertainment.

The owners of the Lawrenny Arms are now on the hunt for a new tenant. Lawrenny Quay Holiday Park manager John Edmunds said: “We feel so lucky to have had such fantastic tenants for so many years."

"Now we are on the search to find the people to continue their amazing work and write the next chapter in the history of the Lawrenny Arms."

“This is a wonderful opportunity for someone to not only work, but live, in this spectacular location. We are so lucky to be surrounded by water, wildlife and woodland here. This is a chance to run a prosperous business as well as living in a dream location.”

The pub offers spacious living accommodation, as well as a bar, restaurant area, modern catering kitchen, all the usual storage areas, and a spacious waterside patio area.

Lawrenny Quay Holiday Park are now taking expressions of interest for the tenancy.

Email info@lawrennyquay.co.uk for further information.