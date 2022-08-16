A woman who admitted assaulting a vulnerable man with a glass bottle at a convenience store, causing actual bodily harm, has been handed down a 24-week suspended prison sentence by magistrates.

Seren Young, of Pentre Cardigan, appeared before magistrates at Haverfordwest on August 3.

She admitted assault occasioning actual bodily harm at the One Stop Shop, Porthcawl, on May 16 this year.

Young, 36, also admitted using abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause belief that immediate unlawful violence would be used or to provoke the immediate use of unlawful violence. This involved a different victim and happened at the same location on the previous day, May 15.

READ MORE:

Magistrates sentenced Young to 24 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months for the assault.

They said that the offence warranted a custodial sentence as a weapon in the form of a bottle was used and that Young’s victim was vulnerable.

However, they took her guilty plea into consideration when imposing sentence and suspended her sentence as they felt that there was a ‘real prospect of rehabilitation’; that she had complied with bail conditions and found accommodation.

Young was told she would be under supervision for a 12-month period and would have to abstain from alcohol for a period of 30 days and undergo a rehabilitation activity requirement.

She was also ordered to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £128.

For the threatening and abusive words or behaviour she was ordered to pay compensation of £80.

Young was given until August 31 to pay the balance of £293.