There was a large police presence in Pembroke yesterday (Sunday, August 14) following allegations of a sexual offence.

Areas of the town, around the castle and Mill Pond, were cordoned off with police tape, as members of the public were advised to stay clear as detectives conducted their investigation.

A police spokesperson said: “Dyfed-Powys Police received an allegation of a sexual offence. Following enquiries made officers are satisfied that no offence of this nature occurred.

“Dyfed-Powys Police take all reports of sexual assault seriously and would encourage anyone who has experienced sexual abuse to contact police.

“Regardless of whether you choose to report the crime, Goleudy Victim and Witness Service can provide you with further support and assistance. Call 0300 123 2996 or email goleudy@dyfed-powys.police.uk. or visit www.goleudyvictimandwitnessservice.org.uk.”