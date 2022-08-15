A fishing vessel with two people aboard that suffered engine failure was rescued by St Davids Lifeboat at the weekend.
The vessel had got into trouble on the West side of Ramsey Island. The crew had tried to employ the boat’s auxiliary engine but it could not power the vessel against the strong spring tide.
St Davids all-weather lifeboat Norah Wortley was tasked to the fishing boat’s aid by Milford Haven Coast Guard and was quickly on the scene.
The Tamar class lifeboat came alongside the fishing boat and decided the best way to assist was to tow it back to Porthclais harbour and put it on the outer mooring whilst they waited for tide to rise.
Once off the harbour, the tow was released and the boat made its own way onto the outer mooring using its auxiliary engine.
St Davids’ Y-boat was then launched to help the two crew into the harbour where they retrieved their tender, waited for the tide and called for further assistance.
The lifeboat returned to station and rehoused at around 5.45pm. The boat was washed down and declared ready for service again by 6.07pm.
