Haverfordwest County AFC has teamed up with Wales international Thomas ‘Hal’ Robson-Kanu to boost the nutrition of the Cymru Premier side.

The club has announced a partnership with functional nutrition brand The Turmeric Co, founded by the 46-cap player.

The company will now become the club's official turmeric supplier.

"We are delighted to be associated with such a respected brand and join the growing list of football clubs taking advantage of this innovative product,” said Haverfordwest County AFC Chairman Rob Edwards.

“We look forward to the benefits of this partnership on all levels.”

The Turmeric Co is an award-winning brand that helps to support players with their health and wellbeing through nutrition, enhancing performance and recovery with natural raw turmeric shots.

Developed over 15 years, the powerful formula contains only raw and fresh turmeric root, carefully extracted and delivered in what they know to be a bioavailable form.

The addition of raw black pepper extract and flax oil is said to ensure maximum absorption, from every single shot.

The product is used by the likes of Newcastle United captain, Jamaal Lascelles, sprinter, Adam Gemili, former Scotland rugby captain, John Barclay, and ex-professional boxers, Nigel Benn and Johnny Nelson.

“As the 2022/23 season gets underway, it’s very exciting to add Haverfordwest County to our extensive list of brilliant partners,” said Robson-Kanu.

“We’re dedicated to supporting players both on and off the pitch through diet, which is so vital in the modern game.

“Taking a functional approach to nutrition is essential to give athletes that competitive edge, especially throughout busy playing and training schedules - we’re thrilled that Haverfordwest County is on board.”