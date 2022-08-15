Around 100 firefighters from across the region have dealt with a major fire at a recycling centre in Pembrokeshire.

A large storage unit at Waterston Industrial Estate was destroyed in the blaze, which resulted in people being advised to stay indoors and to shut their windows.

The fire occurred at the industrial estate at around 2pm on Sunday, August 14, and fire crews from 20 stations across mid and west Wales assisted in tackling the blaze.

The fire then spread later in the afternoon to the estate’s adjacent field and three outbuildings.

Firefighters from 20 fire crews assisted in the incident, from Newtown, Llanwrtyd Wells, Aberystwyth, Tregaron, Aberaeron, Lampeter, Haverfordwest, Milford Haven, Narberth, Pembroke Dock, Tenby, Pontardulais, Llanelli, Carmarthen, Pontyates, Ammanford, Tumble, Llandeilo, Llandovery and Whitland.

As well as the fire crews, other bodies present were Natural Resources Wales, Welsh Ambulance Service Trust, Dyfed-Powys Police and Pembrokeshire County Council.

Police officers assisted by closing the B4325 road and diverting traffic.

As ash and smoke rose and spread across the county, police advised people in Johnston, Neyland, Milford Haven and Pembroke Dock to stay indoors and shut their windows.

The fire in Waterston as seen from the other side of the Cleddau. Picture: Wendy Davies

A spokesperson from Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service said: “Turntable ladder, four ground monitors and a number of Hose Reel Jets were in use.

“Make Major Pumps 14, High Volume Pump and Incident Command Unit were also in attendance, with a major incident declared.”

A police spokesperson said: “A large storage unit has been destroyed by the fire, which spread to an adjacent waste recycling centre. No one has been injured.”

MORE NEWS

Chief Fire Officer Roger Thomas, who attended the scene said: “Crews have worked extremely hard tackling the fire in hot and challenging conditions, to mitigate against the effects to the environment and from a public health perspective.

"This has placed a great deal of strain on our local resources.”

A spokesperson for TBS Skip Hire and Recycling, located in the estate, said: “Massive, massive thank you to all the local communities, fire departments, businesses, farmers, contractors and landowners, who all pulled together to provide water from their ponds, irigation ponds, use of their fields, tractors and bowsers.

“To all the staff, friends and family for your dedication and relentless professionalism, in monitoring our yard.

“We cannot be more grateful to be part of the farming and local community to see Pembrokeshire all come together.”

On Monday afternoon, a small number of fire crews remained at the scene, with the incident ongoing.