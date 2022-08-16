A 31ft motorboat was towed to safety by Tenby's all-weather lifeboat yesterday afternoon, Sunday August 14.

The lifeboat was launched shortly after 3pm, after the coastguard received a 999 call from the owner of the boat stating that he had lost engine power off Worm's Head.

The lifeboat made best speed to the area, some 14 miles south east of Tenby and was alongside the motorboat 30 minutes later.

"The owner requested to a tow to the safety of Oxwich bay, from where he had arranged a further tow around to Swansea," said an RNLI spokesperson.

"When this was completed, the lifeboat was stood down to return to station, arriving at 6.20pm."

Some two hours later, there was another shout for Tenby RNLI when four swimmers got into difficulties after swimming in the current between St Catherine's Island and Castle beach.