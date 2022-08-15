PEMBROKESHIRE is one of the safest places to live according to a study by Confused.com.

Pembrokeshire and Powys came joint second in a study by the comparison site on the safest places to live in Wales in relation to burglaries.

Both Pembrokeshire and Powys were found to have experiences the least number of burglaries with 1.59 burglaries per 1,000 people in 2021. They were beaten only by Anglesey which had 1.11 burglaries per 1,000 people in 2021.

The rates of burglaries have also dropped across Pembrokeshire on an average of 4.96 per cent a year since 2017.

Confused.com also found that Pembrokeshire had the third-fewest number of burglaries in Wales, with 202 thefts in 2021.

Jessica Willock, home insurance expert at Confused.com, said: “Although burglary rates seem to be dropping year on year, it’s still as important to make sure your home is safe.

"Security cameras and burglary alarms aren’t only a great deterrent from potential thieves but having them could reduce your home insurance prices.

“Our guide to protecting your home from burglars outlines some of the most effective ways of keeping your house safe. This includes some simple changes, such as investing in smart home security. Nowadays, technology has advanced to give us cheap, easy to install smart home devices such as doorbells and automated lights. These let you know who’s outside without you needing to go near the door.”

The findings were done through analysing police force data across the UK on burglaries in each area between 2017 and 2021.