ADULTS in Wales eligible for Covid-19 booster vaccines will begin to receive their invitations this week.

The autumn booster vaccine roll-out will begin next month.

Who will be offered a Covid-19 booster vaccine?





All adults aged 50 and older;

People aged between five and 49 classed as clinically vulnerable;

People aged between five and 49 who live with people who are immunosuppressed;

Carers aged between 16 and 49;

Residents and staff in care homes for older adults;

Frontline health and social care workers.

What has the Welsh Government said about the booster programme?





In line with advice from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI), adults aged 18 and older will initially be offered the Moderna vaccine, which protects from both the original Covid-19 virus and the Omicron variant. Those eligible aged under 18 will be offered the Pfizer vaccine. Both vaccines will be offered at least three months after a previous dose.

Eligible adults will mostly be invited via letter to attend a vaccination centre, GP or pharmacy for their autumn booster vaccination.

Health minister Eluned Morgan said: “As the UK moves from a period of pandemic emergency response to recovery, our focus will be on protecting those in society who continue to be more at risk of severe Covid-19.

“Vaccines have had an enormous impact on the course of the pandemic and have helped to weaken the link between the virus, serious illness, hospitalisations and death. They have saved countless lives and given us the freedom and confidence to restart our lives.

“I urge anyone who is eligible and invited to have the autumn booster this year to take up the offer and I thank everyone working on the vaccination programme in Wales.”

Health boards are also being advised to offer flu vaccine booster shots for those who are eligible when they receive their Covid-19 booster.