A family-run Pembrokeshire skip hire and recycling business has spoken of its devastation following a major fire at the site on Sunday.

TBS Skip Hire and Recycling expressed its thanks to all who worked to contain the blaze, which saw around 100 firefighters from Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue attend the scene at Waterston Industrial Estate, near Milford Haven.

The fire comes just days after the company announced that it was coming to terms with the loss of well-known and well-respected family member Phillip Thomas, who recently passed away.

“A massive thank you to all the local communities, fire departments, businesses, farmers, contractors and land owners, who all pulled together to provide water from their ponds, irrigation ponds, use of their fields, tractors and bowsers,” said a statement from the company on social media.

“To all the staff, friends and family for your dedication and relentless professionalism, in monitoring our yard from yesterday afternoon to early hours this morning.

“We cannot be more grateful to be part of the farming and local community to see Pembrokeshire all come together. We are truly devastated.”

Last week, TBS Skip Hire and Recycling had announced on social media: “It is with great sadness that as a close family run business we share the passing of Phillip Thomas

“Please be considerate to staff during this difficult period, as we try to process this as a business, but most importantly as a family. Rest in peace Phillip.”

Phillip Thomas' funeral will be held on Saturday, August 20 in Narberth

The company has confirmed that Phillip’s funeral will be held at Narberth Crematorium on Saturday, August 20 at 1pm.

“Please join us for the funeral service to celebrate the life of Phillip,” said a statement on social media.

“The funeral will be held at Narbeth Crematorium on Saturday 20th August at 1pm, and following the service we will meet at Milford Haven Golf Club.

“Phillip, you was more then ‘big boss man’ you was a dad, son, brother, uncle, nephew, cousin, and friend.

“You will be missed.”