Do you fancy running a historic village pub in the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park? It could be yours for a cool £660,000.

The Ship Aground in Dinas Cross, has gone on the market with a guide price of £659,950 to take over the business and the freehold on the premises.

The pub is being sold by its present owners, Alison and Julian Parkes, who plan to retire.

The Ship Aground in Dinas Cross is on the market

Blacks Business Brokers, which is handling the sale, says the pub has been a mainstay of community life in the village since at least the early nineteenth century. Local legend has it that it was once connected by a smugglers’ tunnel to the nearby Old Sailors inn.

The pub, which includes an owner’s apartment with three double-bedrooms on the first floor, was acquired by Mr and Mrs Parkes in 2017.

The couple run the pub by themselves, with help from friends and family when necessary. It is open daily from 3.00pm to 9.00pm, and in its latest financial year the business turned over more than £150,000.

The Ship Aground has seating indoors for 70, divided between a snug and two main bar areas. Its front and rear beer gardens can accommodate a further 72 customers.

The pub is currently being run on short hours, to suit the owners’ lifestyle, and its food offering is limited to basic bar meals. However, it has a fully equipped catering kitchen which would enable a new owner to introduce a comprehensive menu.

The current owners say that the pub is well-supported by locals year-round, and holds regular events including raffles and bingo nights. It hosts very popular live music evenings every Sunday during the summer holidays.

The pub has a snug and two main bar areas

The pub also attracts seasonal tourist trade, and is located close to Dinas Country Club and Holiday Park. New owners could grow the business by extending the pub’s opening hours and introducing a full food offering to appeal to families visiting the area.

“Agents always like to say businesses are well-located but The Ship Aground really is exceptional,” said Grace Court, customer service agent at Blacks Business Brokers.

“It’s in a busy, well-populated village a stone’s throw from Wales’s main north-south coast road, but also less than a mile from the beach and, of course, it’s in the spectacular Pembrokeshire Coast National Park.

“It is also oozing with history and has huge potential to increase its appeal to the many tourists who both stay in and pass through the village.

“Now the word it out that it’s on the market I am expecting significant interest from people who want to take the helm at The Ship Aground.”